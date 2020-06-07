There was fear and panic at Natete Police Station as a group of about 30 armed UPDF soldiers sealed off the site and whisked away a suspect held on defilement charges early this week.

Amon Twesigye, an LDU operative had reportedly been caught red-handed having intercourse in his tent by a police officer with a 13 year old girl – identity withheld, and tried to shoot at him before fleeing, leaving his gun behind.

He was however, arrested the following day and locked up at the station pending investigations.

Upon learning of Twesigye’s arrest and detention at the facility, UPDF commander in charge of Natete Capt Godfrey Kasaija Ndihamwe sent his deputy a one SGT Kyaligonza on a rescue mission to get his man out of trouble.

Kyaligonza asked for permission to speak to the suspect which was granted. But to the surprise of the officers at the quarter guard, the UPDF officer just walked out with the suspect which prompted police to mobilize so as to prevent the two from fleeing.

It was however already late as Twesigye – the suspect had already left. Kyaligonza was however successfully intercepted.

On learning of the development, Capt Kasaija led over 30 officers on a rescue mission, got Kyaligonza off the police patrol destined for Katwe Police Station where he was to be quizzed for helping a capital offender escape from police.

Police have since written to the immediate bosses of Capt Kasaija and his deputy to compel them produce Twesigye to face the law on allegations of defilement.

Police also want Capt Kasaija, his deputy Sgt Kyaligonza charged with aiding the suspect charged with a capital offense to escape and abstraction of Justice.