The newly appointed Director for Welfare, Production and Sports, AIGP Andrew Sorowen has a taken over office.

Sorowen was formerly heading the Directorate of Special Duties and was assigned new roles early this week.

The handover ceremony was officiated by The Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Jack Bakasumba at Police Headquarters, Naguru.

AIGP Bakasumba said, “This Directorate is one of the key Directorates in Uganda Police that instill discipline among the personnel especially when they feel cared for.”

He said it builds cohesion since it’s the provider of welfare for the personnel and should be handled with care.

AIGP Sorowen upon taking office promised to be a team player.

“I believe in teamwork and as a team player I expect each person to play his role so that we win as a team,” he said.

He added that he expect a lot of dedication and cooperation from the staff.

The Directorate of Welfare, Production and Sports supervises the following departments; Duty Free Shop, Education, SACCO etc.

They also take charge of the Social Psychological support of personnel.