The name Muhoozi has dominated the “post Museveni debate” with many pundits projecting that the firs son will be in pole position to challenge for the Presidency when his father finally decides to hang up the boots most likely in 2026.

The first person to have openly ignited debate on the Muhoozi Presidency was former spy Chief Gen David Tinyefuza alias Sejusa in 2013 when he alleged that there was a secret move to propel the first son to the Presidency after his father, targeting senior army officers opposed to what he dubbed ” the Muhoozi project” for elimination in the process.

The remarks, as expected, didn’t go well with President Museveni, leading the under fire spy master into exile before later coming back.

In response, both Museveni and Muhoozi had trashed the allegations as baseless rumours, with Muhoozi maintaining that his focus at the time was to serve in the military, while his father said that he didn’t see a single trait in his son of being a politician.

By conduct however, it’s been proved beyond doubt that the three star General could be warming up to try his luck for the most coveted office after his father who would by 2026 have reigned for a record 40 years.

As a breath of life into the reports of his Presidency, Gen Muhoozi said that despite the “Muhoozi project” narrative having been crafted by enemies to destroy him, his generation had turned it into a blessing. He also offered to reach out to fellow Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for talks, the man many believe will be his close challenger for the Presidency should both happen to face off in 2026.

Talking about Gen Muhoozi’s chances at the Presidency after his father, former UPDF Commander and opposition strong man Gregory Mugisha Muntu said that he (Muhoozi) would certainly face a challenge from his father’s bad legacy in his attempt to lead the country his he (Museveni) has reigned over for decades.

“His father is hanging on the Presidency by the skin of his teeth, so how would it be easier for Gen. Muhoozi to step in! If Museveni had left a good legacy, it would be easy for Muhoozi to go and compete. The burden Muhoozi is going to face is the legacy of Gen. Museveni, ” Muntu told the Observer early this week.

By conduct however, Gen Muhoozi on his side seems to have been aware of the said challenge as put forward by Muntu, a former regime ally and an authority within the opposition ranks. He is now working around the clock to correct any form of mistake before its too late.

He seems to watch the once upon a time merry relations between his father and his Rwandan counterpart in despair.

In an emotional tweet early this year, Muhoozi who has grown up seeing Kagame as family heralded his unwavering belief in the possible turn of events where the two historical allies would resolve their differences and be able to smile about the past and future once again, emphasising the bond between the two families that couldn’t be broken whatsoever.

“We are family. No one can break the historical bonds because they are from the almighty God. We shall always be brothers and sisters. Our two great leaders shall repair their relationship.” Muhoozi confidently remarked, captioning a photo of the two leaders with their families.

“The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda is beyond normal state to state relations.” He added.

Muhoozi’s optimism however reflects a completely different view from that portrayed by his Rwandan military idol – Paul Kagame. In Nov last year, a visibly charged Kagame didn’t reserve his anger while showing his readiness to tackle Uganda’s aggression to his country. He vowed to mess with whoever intended to mess with Rwanda, a message that was unquestionably intended for Museveni whom he has accused of barking hostile dissidents against his government.

“Those who think we haven’t seen enough mess and want to mess with us, whether from here or outside, I want to say : we will mess up with them good time. We are going to raise the cost on the part of anybody that wants to destabilize our country,” he warned.

Amid the accusations, Museveni has resoundingly denied any involvement in the plot to destabilize Rwanda, instead accusing Kagame of trying to infiltrate Uganda security and espionage.

“It is wrong for Rwanda agents to try to operate behind the government of Uganda,” Museveni complained in his letter to Kagame in March last year.

Even as things stand, Muhoozi who seems to clearly understand the importance of an alliance with Kigali, especially if he gets into power at a time when opposition to the regime he will have inherited will be at it’s peak, has vigorously tried to show good will for the relations between the two countries in a bid to clear the mess created by it’s current leaders.

Early this week, the youthful decorated UPDF General proposed erecting statues of Museveni and Kagame in all the major towns of both Rwanda and Uganda as an appreciation for their unchallengeable military accomplishments and their service to their respective countries.

Prior to this particular tweet, Muhoozi had earlier appealed to the two leaders to mend their broken friendship with regard to their brotherly and comradely bond, adding that there should always be ways of resolving differences among peers without necessarily fighting.

” Brothers, comrades and revolutionaries quarrel but never fight. We have come from very far. I wish his excellence General Kagame and the people of Rwanda a solemn respectful Kwibuka, ” he tweeted in his message to Rwanda as they commemorated the 1994 genocide.

Muhoozi’s friendly gesture to Rwanda has been interpreted by political observers as stemming from his realization that he would badly require them as an ally should he finally gain power at a later stage. As such, the cunning prospective future President will not stop at anything in his endeavors to see to it that normalcy between the two States returns.