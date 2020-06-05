RelatedPosts Phaneroo Cleans up Kasubi Market, trenches to improve area sanitation

One of the three houses of the Deity (Abalongo) at Kasubi Royal Tombs caught fire this afternoon. The workers and residents at Kasubi using the now installed fire extinguishers together with the Uganda Police Fire Brigade put out the fire.

The Deity are safe and have been moved elsewhere.

This house is hundreds of metres away from Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga – the main mausoleum at Kasubi Royal Tombs. The reconstruction of Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga wasn’t affected in any way and reconstruction works are ongoing.

The media was allowed to visit the tombs (with guidance from the police) to visit the scene. Below are the pictures of what was destroyed in the fire and Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga.