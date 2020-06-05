There was a minor fire out break at Kasubi royal tombs in one of the huts, which was quickly extinguished by Police officers from the Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

Mr Onyango says the fire broke out at around 1pm in one of the structures that are meters away from the main tomb.

“Police were informed and four fire tenders were dispatched to professionally handle the incident. The fire crew reached and extinguished the fire,” said Onyango in a statement on Friday.

However, the cause of the fire outbreak is not yet established.

“Investigations has commenced on what caused the fire outbreak. The extent of the damage is yet to be computed.”

The Kasubi tombs which are the burial grounds for four kings of Buganda and other members of the Baganda royal family are still under reconstruction, 10 years after they were razed and completely destroyed by a fire in March 2010.