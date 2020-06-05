The State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi has said that Covid-19 has opened a new door for tourism in Uganda due to the way it has been handled.

The Mityana County North legislator said on Friday that when the war against covid-19 is over, a good number of tourists will throng Uganda to find out how the East African country exceptionally managed to deal with the global pandemic better than most countries around the world.

“Currently whatever we are doing is supporting tourism. After getting out of Covid-19 successfully. Our tourism sector will be booming. Since in this lockdown there is no any country worldwide the has handled Covid-19 masterfully like Uganda, this is a tourist attraction it’s self. Many tourists will come and visit Uganda,” he said.

Adding,“Many countries are in thousands of cases but Uganda has a smaller number, this is a perfect time Uganda has. This is the first time Uganda in terms of tourism to be on the same level with America, Saudi Arabia, since they are both on zero like us, however, Uganda has a bigger advantage over them because of the way we have handled Covid-19 since people need safety and so far we are the country which is preferably safer.”

Kiwanda added that when the ban on tourism is lifted the ministry will issue out specific Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will be followed.