President Yoweri Museveni has reversed the earlier directive to allow candidate classes resume school on June 4. He said the directive will be reviewed in a month’s time.

The President who was giving a Covid-19 address to the nation on June 1 evening, explained that after consulting scientists, they advised against the move.

The President said it was important to be cautious before exposing children to the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Museveni however advised that schools should go ahead with distance learning, using mode that best suits the school.

Already schools like Kampala Parents School have already rolled out video conferencing as their preference teaching model, powered by new technologies. The school has opted for Zoom which has become popular with corporate meetings during the lockdown.

The President’s directive however comes at the back of the directive by the ministry of education telling schools to pay teachers. It is almost three months since Uganda ordered schools to close, which means no education facilities are having any income. It could actually take long before schools resume schools which means many institutions have to come up with means of teaching in order to cater for children and teachers needs.