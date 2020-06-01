Days after NBS and Bukedde FM radio presenter Hajji Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira was reportedly held briefly and quizzed for his negative information on Coronavirus, the Chief scribe has once again demonstrated that he is yet to back off.

In a veiled attack on the leaders in the fight against Coronavirus and other stake holders on Sunday 31, Mbaziira castigated the rampant corruption embedded in the fight against the killer disease, which according to him is the reason behind the soaring number of cases nowadays.

The popular media personality contends that the country is currently suffering from two viruses – corruption and Coronavirus, adding that only prayers could help redeem the country and her suffering people.

“As our figures rise beyond 400, Let’s pray to the Almighty to help Uganda get rid of the two viruses; Covid19 and Corruption”

While on his Bukedde FM daily news round program called ” Ekirya atabaala” on Thursday last week, Kazibwe was forced to cut short the popular show where he had engaged with reported COVID19 patients from Gulu Hospital under mysterious circumstances.

His guests, two truck drivers on treatment for the deadly contagious disease expressed doubts about their sickness when they opened up that despite notnfeeling any sickness,they had been held continuously at the facility,provided the fact that there was no any kind of specialised treatment expected of Victims of the disease of a similar gravity.

” We don’t know why they keep holding us here.We are not sick, I am very well and so are all our friends. We doubt the intentions of the officials keeping us here.we are not sick,” remarked one of the patient during the program.

It was later reported that the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) had been picked by security operatives on his way home later that evening and quizzed for the contents of that day’s program. He was however released in the wee hours of Friday for fear of causing a public stir.

Kazibwe’s remarks re- ignites a debate that has been going on for some time ever since a Kenyan truck driver who had tested positive in Uganda was confirmed free of the disease in Kenya just days later. This has since led to questions and public complaints on falsehoods in numbers of some positive cases for the policy makers to continue profiting from the situation.

Last week, Aruu county MP Odonga Otto tasked government to avail the patients who had so far recovered to have lunch with the house as a way of celebrating the commendable achievement by the country in the fight against the disease.

In his message, the outspoken legislator was suggestively questioning the truth in the reports of the skyrocketing cases every the other day.