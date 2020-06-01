People Power pressure group leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has finally spoken out on reports that President Yoweri Museveni planted moles in his political camp.

The reports came up after Bobi Wine’s former blogger Ashburg Katto left People Power to join National Resistance Movement (NRM) where he is now a member after being welcomed by party bigwigs like Secretary General Kasule Lumumba and National Vice Chairman Moses Kigongo.

Ashburg Katto and presidential advisor Full Figure, another People Power defector recently claimed that there are many moles close to Bobi Wine in People Power and some will soon denounce the young political movement. Those they mention included Bobi’s body guard Eddie Mutwe, events promoters Abtex and Bajjo.

Speaking for the first time on the matter of Ashburg Katto’s defection, Bobi Wine said he was aware that some people were in the struggle as moles and promised to deal with them. In a veiled attack, Bobi also blasted Ashburg Katto for being so cheap.

“As leaders we have a mechanism to know who amongst us might be working with the enemy but I request that the same way you have trusted us with leadership, you trust us to deal with these individuals,” said Bobi in a statement issued Sunday night.

“We all know that dictators are always in the market and those who make themselves available for sale will be bought. Some are bought expensively while others are bought cheaply. It’s like slave trade where the negotiation is for human being except that in this case the dictator not only buys the bodies but also the souls of those people.”

Bobi further announced that he will not come out to brand anyone a mole until such a person has come out to cross to NRM or engage in actions that portray him as an enemy of People Power because this can discourage those still on his side.

“In our case for example, they will attack everyone around the leader except the leader, and the intention is that they want the leader to see everyone around him with suspicion, and of course if the leader is to fall into that trap, then it could be very dangerous for the struggle as a whole. We must judge everyone by their actions,” he said.

“Until someone declares himself or herself to be against the people of Uganda, it is not our place to declare them spies. Why should we demoralise a comrade who wakes up every morning to mobilize against the dictatorship by calling him or her a spy?”

He also insisted that people like Ashburg were greedy and didn’t have the struggle at heart but the fight against Museveni’s regime will not stop.

“What gives me comfort is the knowledge that those who sell out were never meant for the struggle. Those who choose today’s bread over their country’s future were never meant for the struggle,” Kyadondo East MP said.