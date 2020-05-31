People Power stalwart Eddy Yawe has finally come out to respond to rumours making rounds that he had a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni to discuss the possibility of swapping his loyalty from People Power to ruling National Resistance Movement party.

The rumour of Yawe’s eminent defection has been a silent whisper in the ears of the country’s political enthusiasts for some time, until recently when Presidential Advisor Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure amplified it by stressing that the talented vocalist had already broken ties with the Kyagulanyi – led pressure group in favor of Museveni’s NRM.

The controversial Museveni advisor also went on to allege that Bobi Wine’s refusal to get involved in Yawe’s 2016 Parliamentary bid was the genesis of the misunderstanding that has since erupted into an irreparable fault line that climaxed with the latter’s defection.

While responding to these allegations in a telephone conversation with Watchdog Uganda on Saturday 30, Yawe trashed the rumours as baseless and untrue, adding that there was no way he could ever consider swapping People Power for NRM.

He enumerated the reasons for his choice of supporting change as opposed to enjoying state luxuries at the expense of public liberty which included; unprecedented tyranny and dictatorship, unemployment, the poor education system, the dead health system, corruption and bribery which are all reasons for him to keep fighting for a better Uganda no matter the cost.

An audibly disappointed Yawe also expressed regret that his parents had participated in the war that brought the current regime in power with hope that their children would benefit only to be turned into targets for state repression. He also talked about the numerous opportunities they missed due the involvement of their parents in the liberation of this country, which according to him rules out any possibility of wishing to have any discussion with President Museveni unless it is about handing over power to the people.

” We already lost a lot at the hands of Museveni. We have been able to get where we are because of exceptional hard work. Our parents fought for a better Uganda but were betrayed, so how then could I think of betraying them to team up with the traitors, ” Yawe told Watchdog.

He further emphasised his commitment to DP as a party and belief in the principals of People Power, adding that he truly believes there should be a new strategy to try out in order to defeat Museveni after earlier attempts failing on numerous occasions.

” I am still a DP member who believes in People Power’s ideology and I am not considering to change that for any reasons. I believe in people power because after failing to dislodge Museveni through political parties, I believe it’s time to try a new strategy, ” Yawe explained.

He also aimed jabs at those that have falsely linked his multi billion mansion to President Museveni’s money saying it was laughable with no truth in them at all. He said he, along with his brothers were raised in a hard working family capable of turning chuff into gold, a reason he says all of them have something to show for their hard work.

He wondered how one could shamelessly pin him for having used Museveni’s money to build a house that has been in place for over a decade.

” That house has been there for over ten years. How then can one say it was built for me by Museveni whom they claim I just met in these days! ” He exclaimed.

Yawe who says has never in his life met Museveni believes the false accusations are strategically crafted from within the enemy forces with an aim of injuring his Younger brother’s relationship with his family, which he says won’t come easily.

The Afrigo band singer also notes he is not the first target for such bad publicity as his other brothers Mickie Wine and Banjo man have also been dragged in this muddy politics with intentions of hurting their relationship with Bobi Wine only to be defeated through deliberate family endeavors.

” Their aim is to break our family into pieces so that they decide them so as to leave Bobi Wine a lone so they can break his spirits easily. Mickie was attacked , Banjo was attacked and so were all the others but good enough we handle this attacks as a family, ” He said.

He appealed to all change loving Ugandans to remain calm amidst the regime’s poisonous plots of diverting them away from the cardinal objective of reclaiming their power, a role he says belongs to each and every Citizen.