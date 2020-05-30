There was drama at Bugiri Eastern Division offices as council members assaulted their fellow Councillor who recorded them on phone while sharing Shs2 million bribe on Friday 29 May, 2020.

It all started after a one Abdurazak Waida, representing the disabled at the Division complained to the Division Chairperson Mugoya Mutwalib for allegedly sharing money off the solar lights purchase with his executive without considering the rest of the Councillors.

Pushed into the corner, Mr Mugoya begrudgingly summoned all Councillors to share Shs2million amongst themselves lest they cause trouble for his executive. However one Councillor called Mwesigwa Grace – the directly elected Councillor for Mukuba ward was left out.

Upon receiving a tip of what was transpiring, Mwesigwa made it to the venue uninvited, attracting hostile eyes from his usual company.

The Councillors he met discussing their distrust for him were forced to change the tone by trying to make peace with unrelenting Mwesigwa. They tried to sweet talk him into accepting the deal and sweep the dirt under the carpet to no avail.

Bogere David, the Division Finance Secretary could clearly be heard in the recorded audio that has been obtained by this website, trying hard to caution the uncompromising council member on the values of team work and the need for ceasing hostilities towards fellow Councillors whenever there is a bribe on the table.

“Grace please, me I think when something like this comes on table, we should always bury our differences and reason together as a team. We are family here and we need to act as that.” Bogere lectured as the rest of the council nodded in approval.

When it was time for Mugoya – the Chairperson to speak, he implored members to always appreciate his commendable transparency for always trying to bring each bribe on table for the Councillors to share unlike other principalities where council leaders eat alone.

” You people are even lucky that I bring this on table for us all to share. Others just eat alone but me I take my Councillors as family,” he remarked a mid cheers from his audience.

He cautioned them on the bad vice of always bad mouthing him to the public each time there is a bribe in the council, adding that they expose themselves to shame yet other local council’s that observe secrecy had moved miles as they themselves keep lagging behind.

He also tipped them on the use of phones in communicating sensitive issues of sharing bribes, saying it would cause them trouble especially if one records them and gets it on record.

” Never speak openly on phone about sharing a bribe. Someone might record you and you get embarrassed since you can not deny with a recording of your voice. ” He lectured to them.

The money was then handed to the Finance Secretary Bogere David for verification before deliberations were embarked on on how to share it.

Hajjat Nalumansi Rehema – the Secretary for Education proposed a bigger part for the Executive at 200,000 shillings, with councillors each taking 150,000 shs each, a proposal that was seconded by Mugoya Yakuti – the Speaker.

The members however grew restless over Mwesigwa’s silence throughout the discussion and tasked him to say something. Although he had been offered the share equivalent to that of the executive members to buy his cooperation, he still differed and asked that the money instead be used to fuel the grader which was working on the streets in his Mukuba ward.

This made members realise that the errant Councillor could have been recording their deliberations, which was confirmed true. They descended on him with heavy blows and punches at uncoordinated intervals, attempting to grab the gadget he was using to record so as to kill the evidence.

Mwesigwa was however able to escape from the fully charged Councillors, leaving behind his shoes and ran to report a case of assault and bribery against the council at Bugiri Police Station.

He says he is determined to pin his fellow law makers at the Anti Corruption courts of law.

” It’s time to fight corruption in Bugiri District and I have lighted the candle from my Division,hoping that the rest of the leaders in the District pick a leaf from me.”

The same Councillor is on record for having caused mayhem in the young Municipality over a Shs9 million bribe that was allegedly shared between Chairman Mutwalib and Mugoya Yakuti the Speaker from the CDD fund last year.