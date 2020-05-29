Major General Waswa Kasirye Gwanga is currently fighting for his dear life after being rushed to Nakasero Hospital a few days ago for specialized medical treatment.

However, before being admitted on Tuesday, the bush war general had penned down his final will.

In the will, Gwanga strictly emphasized seven key points and asked his family members to respect them in case he dies.

The first point, he ordered his body to be cremated and ashes should be kept in the Uganda Museum. He also said his Camp David farm should be given to the army.

The maverick soldier also forbids any of the children to take his property, since he gave them good education. “I gave my children good education and they have everything they need, no one should take any of my property”

All the Money on his bank accounts will help his several concubines and their dependents. The list is with the daughter. All his other properties except Camp David are for his dear wife.

Gen Gwanga further said his bush combat and the gun should be given to to the first son Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba.

“I bequeath my bush war uniform and my gun to Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi.”

His last point was a military request to President Gen Yoweri Museveni to salute his body before it’s cremated

“Commander in Chief Gen. Museveni must salute my body before cremation.”

Last month, Gwanga was rushed to the army hospital at the head offices in Mbuya, Kampala for treatment.

Without disclosing details of the illness, the military publicist Brig. Richard Karemire said experts were diagnosing senior army officer and would later ascertain cause of the sickness.