Yesterday, Thursday March 28, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaaga was reported to have handed over the Shs20 million Covid-19 cash bonanza that has been a center of controversy between her and President Yoweri Museveni.

Our sources from Kamuli district intimated that the money was delivered to the District Accounting Officer by Kadaga’s Personal Assistant, two days after the deadline set by the President for the same.

We have also learnt that as soon as Kadaga obeyed the Presidential directive, other MPs in the District who had also stood on their feet for fear of offending their political godmother followed suit by returning it as well.

Kamuli District is represented by Five MPs from the four Constituencies of Bugabula South, Bugabula North, Buzaaya, Kamuli Municipality, represented by Maurice Kibaalya, Moses Kizige,Isaac Isanga Musumba, Rehema Watongola respectively and Kadaga herself as Woman MP.

The move could finally send the debate on who between Kadaga and Museveni will laugh best.

The Speaker had asked her MPs to disregard President Museveni’s order to return the money which she had ‘gifted’ them to help in the fight against Coronavirus back in their respective Constituencies. Even in face of a court order against the Shs10bn cash bonanza, Kadaga had still encouraged her MPs to spend the money as she had instructed.

She furiously referred to the Presidential and Judicial orders as an attack on the independence of the Legislature – the arm of government she heads, and vowed to die fighting for it to maintain it’s significance.

With most of the MPs having already succumbed to the Presidential pressure and returned the money, the few who had looked up to Kadaga will most likely have no option but to follow suit which will make victory for President Museveni in the contest that many had found hard to predict it’s outcome.

Some political analysts have however opined that the contest has been a total success for Kadaga whose hidden agenda was to appease MPs and not winning against Museveni.

Having put a spirited fight in defence of Parliament and it’s Members, Kadaga could have written an unforgettable statement in the hearts of the MPs who will be looking for an opportunity to reward her, which will certainly come next year when time comes to elect the next Speaker of Parliament.