Ugandans Living in Rwanda are stuck with a body of a 42 year old man, who died after a short illness.

The deceased identified as Agel Patrick, hails from Lira District in Uganda and has been working as a carpenter in Kimironko sector in Gasabo District, Kigali city. The deceased leaves a widow stranded with two sons in Rwanda.

Grant Ayebazibwe , the Secretary General of Ugandans who live in Rwanda speaking to our reporter said they have failed to bring the body of the deceased to Uganda due to Covid-19 lockdown in Rwanda.

Ayebazibwe says the deceased died at Kinyinya Hospital and his body is sill in the mortuary.

According to Ayebazibwe, the deceased could be buried at the Kinyinya – Birembo graveyard after payment of hospital bills if no assistance is received from the Ugandan embassy in Kigali.

Hundreds cry for help

According to a notice from the Uganda High commission in Kigali that was released on April 17 2020,all the Ugandans who were in transit to Uganda or had come to Rwanda for a short visit and could not proceed to Uganda due to closure of airports and borders as a result of Covid-19 were advised to register with the embassy.

According to Ayebazibwe, atleast 812 families have registered and the embassy has not responded at all.

Their working contracts were terminated as a result of Covid-19 lockdown and some have been thrown out of their houses after failing to pay rent.

“Most of us no longer work. My other colleagues have been thrown out of houses after failing to pay rent. We haven’t heard from our embassy yet,” Ayebazibwe said.

According to the letter that was published by the Uganda High Commission in Kigali-Rwanda that was released on May 1st 2020, the embassy hasn’t received any relief f food from the government of Uganda to rescue her citizens.

Rwanda has recorded at least 346 Covid-19 cases.