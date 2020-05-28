Presidential advisor Jennifer Full Figure has revealed that she lived on a fatter pay cheque while still with Bobi Wine than she currently earns from government.

The former Bobi Wine’s confidant made the remarks during a live Facebook broadcast on Wednesday 27, during which she attacked her former ally over a number of issues including using others to enrich himself and his family members.

While clearing air on the allegations that she was lured to the ruling side due to love for money, Full Figure said there was no way she would have left People Power where she used to get over $500 daily and go to NRM where she survives on a monthly salary.

“If I was after money, I would have remained in People Power because there was a lot of money. We used to have money in bags all the time yet some friends from outside would still send us more for ourselves. I could end a day with at least $500 each day. So why would I have left them to come here and wait for the month to end before I am paid?” She rhetorically asked.

While clarifying on where the said money used to come from, Full Figure said it was majorly from foreign based Ugandans and donors from the western countries.

She also explained that she was the one who was trusted by her former boss to open up a dollar account for the foreign funds to go through before finally being accessed by People Power for use, a task she says was the first of the like for the singer – turned presidential advisor.

She also went on to mention a one Zawedde Suzan from the United States of America who used to mobilize Ugandans to pull money together which would then be wired to Uganda for Bobi Wine to use in the struggle to unseat Museveni.

She at a certain point contradicted herself when she accused the People Power leader of eating all the money with his brothers and leaving most of the other followers including herself, languishing in abject poverty.

She singled out Bobi Wine’s most trusted friend Nubian Lee who she said that despite working with Bobi Wine and following him like an obedient dog, he has nothing to show for his loyalty yet Bobi’s other brothers like Eddy Yawe, Chairman Nyanzi, Mike Wine and Banjo man are stinkingly propertied being proud owners of luxurious bungalows.

” What has Bobi Wine ever done for those people that you accuse of betraying him apart from using them to immense wealth that he later shares with his brothers who have kept on growing richer at the expense of others behind him? Look at his house and those of his brothers. And will you be sane to say you still follow that fool, ” She asserted.

She accuses the youthful Presidential hopeful of being double edged by associating with people from the inner circles of government yet preaching a different message to his confused followers.

” You are a very bad man who thrives on hypocrisy and pretence. You know very well that I used to go with you each time you were going to meet the first son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Gen Salim Saleh, ” She alleged.