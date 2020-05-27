Ailing Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama has returned the controversial Shs20m Covid-19 cash that was received by each legislator to help them in fighting against the pandemic.

Kato Lubwama handed over the cash on Tuesday to the Parliamentary Commission while on his sickbed at Medipal Hospital. He said he was not feeling comfortable with eating people’s money.

“It’s not comfortable for me to have this money on my bank account, because am not aware of its exact source,” he said.

Lubwama’s decision follows an order from the High Court which was issued the last moth ordering all MPs who benefited from the Shs10bn allocated to them for COVID-19 activities to deposit it back to the Parliamentary Commission, district or Covid-19 National Task Force.

According to statistics report recorded as of 25th May 2020 from the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), so far over 181 members have already returned the money as Court ordered.

CSBAG says the total amount of money that is still in the hands of MPs is Shs 6,371,000,000 out of the Shs10bn that MPs divided among themselves.