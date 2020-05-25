The President of the Republic of South Sudan HE. Salva Kiir Mayardit has ceded power to the country’s fifth Vice President after reportedly testing positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the President himself dated May 24 and released on Monday May 25, he would be taking leave with immediate effect and his VP in charge of service Cluster will be in charge of the country for an unidentified period of time.

“I Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, do hereby nominate HE Hussein Abdelbagi , the Vice President in charge of service Cluster to take over the day today management of the country until further notice.” Reads Kiir’s statement.

He further emphasised that the content of the memo was to be implemented with immediate effect.

Eventhough the statement doesn’t not make mention of the reason for the impromptu leave by President Kiir, the soaring cases of COVID19 cases in the world’s youngest state makes it obvious for one to conclude that it could be the most probable reason behind him ceding power to his Deputy.

The announcement also comes at a time when Kiir’s other Deputy and first Vice President Reiki Machar was confirmed positive of the virus disease and is undergoing treatment in confinement.

Currently, South Sudan has 655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 8 deaths.