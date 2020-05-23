Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has on Saturday afternoon inaugurated the War Game Centre at the Senior Command & Staff College, Kimaka.

The facility will better equip commanders with capabilities to practice battle plans.

The over Shs1b facility was built with support from Indian government and community in Uganda.

He later delivered a lecture to students at the college.

Kamaka also houses the rapid response unit for East African region, a force that can stop any genocide in the region when deployed.

Photo Credit: Kajuli Joan/PPU