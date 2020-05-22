Members of Parliament have asked the Covid-19 National Taskforce to consider helping religious leaders since they are no longer receiving offertories from their churches, or mosques.

The proposal was forwarded to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda during the Prime Minister’s time of questions and answers on Thursday.

MPs asked Rugunda to intervene and help religious leader because their churches and mosques where they used to receive offertories and gifts from their followers have been closed for over three months.

Since March, when president Museveni passed the directives suspended public gatherings, schools, clubs, concerts, church and mosques, many religious leaders have not been offering services though some with social media platforms and television stations solicit for offertories via mobile money.

While reacting to their request, Rugunda promised the House that government is going to find a way of helping them. “Regarding the concern of religious leaders who have been affected by Covid-19 and no longer receive offertory and other gifts, I have taken note of it and the National Taskforce is definitely going to intervene as soon as possible,” said Rugunda.

MPs also tasked Rugunda to explain why there is a delay in paying frontline officers like security personnel and medical workers. The concern was raised by Aruu South MP Odonga Otto who demanded an explanation why the supplementary budget was approved for the security sector to aid in the fight against Covid-19 yet none of the police officers, military officers and Local Defence Unit (LDU) officers on deployment has been paid allowances.

Kadaga also added her voice and demand explanation from the Prime Minister. “Why are they not paid yet we passed a supplementary budget of Shs504 billion?” she asked.

Rugunda confirmed to the House that they will be paid as soon as possible. “Regarding the concern raised by members of non-payment of some of the frontline officers like the Police and the nurses, it’s really sad that there is a delayed payment, but the government is working extra hard to see that the matter is addressed,” he said.

Rugunda also promised that the government will intervene in matters of private school teachers whose employers have refused to pay them since the ban was put on schools.