Presidential advisor on special operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says his family relationship with the Bachwezi dynasty is the reason he and his father President Yoweri Museveni cannot be defeated by the opposition.

Museveni has been President since 1986 and his son Muhoozi has been rumoured to be warming up to succeed him, especially since former spymaster Gen David Sejusa made claims that there was a dangerous plan to eliminate those opposed to a plot by Museveni to make his son his successor as head of state.

Recently, Muhoozi said his generation has turned what Gen Sejusa called the Muhoozi Project from a curse to a blessing and has been making political statements praising his father and also criticising his opponents, most especially People Power pressure group leader and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

As if criticising his father’s opponents was not enough, Muhoozi has also claimed that the First Family’s Bachwezi ancestry makes them bold and undefeatable. He further said that his father Museveni and the last king of Nkore were “the last two ‘Bachwezi’ in history!”

He added that former President Milton Obote made a mistake to undermine Museveni and that he (Obote) “should have surrendered immediately” because “nobody on earth can defeat ‘Bachwezi”.

“I was privileged to have been loved and brought up by the last true ‘Muchwezi’ in Uganda. He was my uncle. He was called Fred Nkuranga Rubereza. He taught me that ‘It was a lovely life if lived with great courage and to die leaving an everlasting fame,” Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

Muhoozi’s alleged presidential aspirations have for the last few years been promoted by a group called ‘Friends of Muhoozi’ which includes events promoter Balaam Barugahara and some ministers in government. However, Museveni recently said he is still fit to run for president in 2021, meaning that Muhoozi will have to wait.