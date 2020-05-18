President Yoweri Museveni has indirectly extended the lockdown for more 14 days.

During his 14th address to the nation on Monday, the President said that government has opted to ease the lockdown but on condition that people put on the right face masks that will be given out free of charge by government to Ugandans from six years and above. He said the masks being manufactured by Nytil will be ready after 14 days.

“Once the issue of the masks has been addressed. The shops selling merchandise can open provided they are not in shopping malls or arcades because its impossible to observe social distancing in these malls,” said Museveni.

“Public transport must resume after you have gotten masks and this will take two weeks from now (June 2). Minibuses, buses, taxis provided they can carry a half of their normal capacity. But they won’t be allowed in border districts of Rwanda, Tanzania, DRC and Kenya. The Safest means of transport are bicycles and private means.”

Museveni further noted that private cars will also be allowed to move when the facemasks are ready.

“They will be allowed to move provided they carry only three passengers including the driver.”

For the bars and saloons, since they cannot observe the rules of social distancing,Museveni says they will not be allowed to open for another 21 days, this includes, gyms and swimming pools.”

“Curfew remains in place for another 21 days. Restaurants and hotels can open as long as there is social distancing and no air conditioning.”