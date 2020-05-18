South Sudan Vice President Riek Machar and his wife Angelina Teny have tested positive for coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Monday.
It also said that “a number of his office staff and bodyguards” had also tested positive for Covid-19.
This came as a result of the testing done by members of the High Level Task force on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. The results were declared today, Monday, 18 May, 2020.
Developing story…..
