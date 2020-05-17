Katwe Police Station has arrested Zura Mukamana, 36, a mother who allegedly hired out her 14-year-old daughter for sex to two different men.

One of the suspects, Fred Bulega , 41 , who is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the girl was also arrested.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the arrest of Mukamana followed a viral video received by Police, in which a 14-year-old girl claimed that she was being forced by her mother to have sexual intercourses with men.

“Before the viral video, Mukamana had reported to police a case of disappearance of her daughter at Salama and police started investigations.The girl was later recovered from her father’s home where she had run for refuge,” Oweyesigyire said in a statement on Sunday.

“The father took the girl to police and investigations led to the arrest of the second man-John Mwesigye ,18 , who is said to have had sexual intercourse with the girl. Mwesigye has since been charged and remanded on offence defilement.”

Bulega, who is also alleged to have defiled the girl, is still in detention as investigations and medical examination continue.

” Both case files with a range of offences will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for perusal and sanctioning as soon as investigations are done.We thank the girl for standing for her human rights and for reporting a criminal case to police as the Constitution tasks every citizen to do, ” Owoyesigyire noted.

Meanwhile, the girl has since been handed over to the father as investigations go on .

” We will work with different agencies to provide counseling for the victim.”