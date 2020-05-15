A couple of days ago, Buganda kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga made a televised address, among which he spoke about his critics, one a drunkard and the other a conman, who didn’t deserve anyone’s attention.

On social media, commentators said Mr Mayiga was talking about presidential media advisor Tamale Mirundi and social economic commentator Frank Gashumba, some of his critics in Uganda.

Tamale, Gashumba and Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, are among Mayiga’s most vocal critics.

Mirundi who has lots of airtime on television and radio, first dismissed the criticism from Mr Mayiga, but has of recent heightened his attack on the Katikkiro who recently made seven years in office.

Mayiga’s critics largely accuse him of stripping Mengo of political teeth, making Kabaka and Buganda kingdom less formidable politically.

Since Mr Mayiga made the speech, Mr Gashumba has remained silent. However on Friday, he announced that he was due to address the issues raised by the Katikkiro in his speech.

It is not clear what Gashumba is going to talk about Mayiga since the later didn’t mention his name specifically, but, the Sisimuka chief executive, has promised an “explosive conversation”.

Like a boxing match, a poster advertised as “Frank Gashumba vs Charles Peter Mayiga”, the Facebook broadcast will take place at 5pm on Saturday, May 16.

“Hard hitting facts and secrets ONLY”, the poster making rounds on social media, spells out.

We shall keep you posted.