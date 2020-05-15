South Sudan registered its first death from the COVID-19 virus Thursday.

This is according to undersecretary in the health ministry Makur Matur Koriom who said the deceased was a 51-year-old high profile South Sudanese personality.

Koriom said the deceased was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening while in a critical condition and succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

He also confirmed that one patient had been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to three.

South Sudan eased lockdown restrictions last week despite an increase in cases of the virus.

The country is also resuming regional travel, according to a statement after a meeting between President Salva Kiir and deputies.

“Regional flights and road transport shall resume but details shall be communicated by the high-level task force on COVID-19,” it said.

South Sudan confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 231 of those diagnosed in the young East African nation.