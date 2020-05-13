Rubanda district Covid-19 taskforce has put five Congolese nationals into compulsory quarantine at Ikumba Sub County headquarters after they were intercepted in Muko Sub County on their footing from Kampala to Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rubanda district Health officer Dr Abdon Birungi said the five suspects were intercepted in Kara village, Muko Parish, Muko Sub County following a tip off from a concerned resident who saw them walking on foot and notified the taskforce which swung into action and compelled them.

He said that the suspects have been put under forced quarantine for fourteen days as recommended by the ministry of health. He added that they picked samples from them which shall be sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute tomorrow for verification.

He said that they could not allow them to continue the journey since they were not sure of where they were coming from. He continued to ask residents to remain vigilant in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.