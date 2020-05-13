The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagukanyi alias Bobi Wine has frankly told the Prime Minister of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda that they are ready to repatriate Ugandans from China as long as government accepts to receive them.

A good number of Ugandans are stranded in China and other countries due to covid-19 lockdown.

During an interview with NBS TV on Monday, President Yoweri Museveni said that government is still analysing the situation to see what they can do for the stranded Ugandans. He also said they may have to wait until the crisis is over.

However, Bobi Wine while speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday said him together with his colleagues, they don’t want government to inject any money in the repatriation process, they only need permission to airlift the victims.

“I wrote to PM Ruhakana Rugunda requesting the government to allow us to repatriate Ugandans who are stuck in some parts of China with the expectation that they would be quarantined on arrival. However, it’s was unfair for the government of Uganda to reject an offer in which together with an American media owner and businessman Neil Nelson were willing to evacuate over 285 people from China including Ugandans and other black Africans,” he said

He added “We don’t want government’s money since we have friends who will help us bring them back and they will follow the mandatory quarantine directives. We need to save our brothers and sisters who are being oppressed because of their colour.”