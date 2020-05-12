Kampala Lord mayor Erias Lukwago is worth more than a billion shillings thanks to damages awarded to him by courts.

Lukwago made the revelation to NTV after he won another sh50 million for police officers manhandling him at his home.

“It has been traumatizing because I was handled in a decipicable manner,” Lukwago told the local television, saying that he sued because he felt humiliated by the acts of the police.

This however is not the first time Lukwago is trouncing government and it’s agencies in court and won damages. The sh50 million is just another bill to serve government although past court awards have not been honored.

Lukwago revealed that he owes government more than sh900 million.

The Lord Mayor has however said he is planning to sue the secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi, for failure to make payments, or, move to attach government accounts.

Lukwago said this will compel the government officials to pay boasting that he did the same for KCCA accounts when court ruled that they pay him over sh500 million for illegally throwing him out of office in 2015.

Lukwago is a successful lawyer who made his name challenging government excesses.