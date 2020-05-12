Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of the Makerere-Kavule-based Christian Life Church has revealed the tough past he went through to get to where he is today, and how he survived killing himself because of a difficult childhood he experienced.

Pastor Ssenyonga spoke out on how he once hated himself to the extent that he wanted to take his life.

Orphaned at a young age, the pastor thought he had no reason to live because problems had followed him right from the time of his birth.

“I sometimes tell people I was born to die. Immediately after I was born I developed a condition n many thought I wouldn’t live,” the pastor revealed in a media profile interview. “The first time I saw my mother was at my dad’s funeral but also she left before I could meet her up close,” Pastor Ssenyonga who is the owner of Top TV said.

One of the things that had made him question the meaning of life to the extent that he attempted suicide was the way his father was murdered during the Idi Amin Dada regime. Had it not been for a relative who found him a school to attend around the time he had planned to take his life, most people would never have seen the city pastor that has in recent times been involved in spiritual wars with fellow ‘men of God’ like Prophet Samuel Kakande of the Mulago-based Synagogue Church of all Nations.

“I felt like I wanted to die. Every evening I sang songs of death and for some reason I felt the stench of my father’s dead body which had been discovered five days after he was killed by Amin soldiers,” narrated Pastor Ssenyonga.

“I had planned to commit suicide on a Friday evening. I wanted a time when everyone had dispersed and needed two days to make a rope. However my brother picked me on Wednesday and took me to the city on Thursday for school placement.”