Micheal Denis Owamani, 30, from Kabale District has committed suicide after allegedly failing to raise funds to buy salt for his family.

Preliminary investigations by police indicate that before Owamani committed suicide, his wife had requested him to buy salt for the family before he threatened to kill himself.

According to police, the deceased’s wife left home and returned later and found a photo of his husband with a crossed mark.

This prompted her to rush and inform her in-laws, who also came and did a joint search, only to discover the deceased hanging on a rope in his sitting room.

The deceased hails from Nyakabungo village, Rwene parish, Buhara sub county Kabale District.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson told our reporter that the suicide case was reported to Rwene police station on Sunday evening at around 8.20pm.

Owamani’s body was examined by the police surgeon and the postmortem was done to that effect.

This case was registered under file number SD REF 06/10/05/20.