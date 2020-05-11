What keeps President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda fit and healthy?

Museveni has spoken about his diet secrets, which he attributes to helping him lose weight, keep healthy and strong.

Museveni says he was 105kg and has managed to get down to 77kg thanks to his stringent diet plan coupled with routine physical exercise routine.

“I have actually gained two more kilograms. I used to be 74, 75kg.”

While speaking to NBS TV’s Canary Mugume, Museveni says he eats two pieces of cassava in the morning with lots of vegetables and soup.

“Breakfast is my main meal” Museveni revealed.

Museveni a renowned teetotaler says his diet has enabled him stay healthy because he has a historical mission to uplift his family and Africa from backwardness.

The president says he never eats lunch but a cup of milk coffee until 7pm in the evening where he eats a paid of Irish potatoes served with vegetables and soup.

Museveni told NBS that keeping healthy was part of the bargain for his life’s purpose and therefore has to keep the discipline.

Museveni recently hit international headlines when he filmed himself having physical exercises inside his house. The 75 year old made 30 push ups something which earned him kudos since many people half or a quarter of his age cannot afford to do them.

Museveni said that if one is negligent with their health and have a historical mission such as him, commit treason.