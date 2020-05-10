Events promoters Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex and Andy Mukasa of Bajjo Events have attacked the People Power Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine for betraying them while they were in Police custody.

The two blame Bobi Wine for not even talking about their arrest on all of his social media platforms yet he has much following which could have made some impact.

The two were arrested for protesting against the purported poor relief food distribution in Kampala. Bajjo was picked up outside the Prime Minister’s Office on May 6 where he was protesting against the “sluggish” food distribution exercise in the country while Abtex was picked up at Theater Labonita where he was in the process of staging a parallel demonstration.

They spent 24 hours in the Police custody however upon their release they expressed their discontentment on how People Power supporters left them to rot in police cells.

They now allude that they are tired of fighting for their People Power boss Bobi Wine yet he couldn’t even post about their arrest on his social media.

“I was telling my colleague Bajjo how tired I am, we keep fighting and getting arrested for people who don’t even appreciate us. Even the person who calls us his freedom fighter failed to post about our arrest on his social media,” Abtex stated.

Abtex said not only Bobi Wine but there also other people who were supposed to come and see them because they are in the same struggle but they never showed up.