The State Minister for labour and industrial relations Mwesigwa Rukutana has expressed concern over the current devastation caused by heavy rains and impassable roads in the Rushenyi county and Ntungamo District at large.

Rukutana who is also MP Rushenyi County noted that he assessed the damage caused by flash floods in the area and called upon people to be calm as he has already contacted the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) boss Allen Catherine Kagina to fix all bridges that were washed away by floods.

The minister said that he had discussed with the district officials on the way forward to reopen impassible roads such that people can move freely to transport their products.

He noted that most effected roads and bridges are Omungyenyi-Kagugu –Kashanda and Ruyonza, Rubaare- Kyempene, Rwahi- Karuruma, Rwahi -Kabasheeshe, Kyabirara –Rwashameire all under UNRA, Rubaare- Nyakariro, Rubanga –Rukanda and Rushorooza- Nyakashojwa which will be worked upon in phases.

Rukutana noted that in the event of flooding and heavy rains, the first concern is that of people’s health, hence he urged the residents to be health conscious, have safe drinking water, and practice good hygiene.

He reiterated that the country wishes to have improved roads offered to residents in the area, and pointed out that he will not wait until all roads and bridges in the area are worked upon, but in phased manner.

The minster also appointed the lady councilor for Rubaare Sub County Natukunda Peace Kaconco to be one of the political assistants to ease the work of Priscah Tumusiime who has been traversing the whole county.

He noted this will enable the people of Rushenyi County to get service delivery nearer a head of 2021 general elections.

The minister made remarks on Saturday.