Experts from Ministry of Health have collected samples from police officers operating from districts along the Uganda border in Kigezi subregion as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

Some of the targeted departments included; traffic, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Field Force Unit among others.

Kigezi region Police spokesperson, Elly Maate says that police officers being on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 through direct contact with the people, it puts them at risk of contracting the deadly disease.

Maate told our reporter in Kabale town on Saturday that the samples were

taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) Entebbe for analysis on Friday.

According to Maate, samples were also collected from traders at the main borders of Katuna, Chanika and Bunagana.

Maate added that with the mercy of the Lord, results will come out negative.

Uganda currently has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.