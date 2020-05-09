Just this time one would expect President Yoweri Museveni to be having a smile on his face over a seemingly successfully combat against Coronavirus, but it appears one unusual name in the corridors of power – the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga won’t just let it be the easy way.

Following the President’s outburst against the Kadaga led-legislature over the manner in which the Shs10bn cash was partitioned off the 300bn cash for the fight against Coronavirus, the relationship between the country’s first and third most influential citizens has never been the same as in the old days. Museveni had pinched the Speaker, burstng in anger towards the country’s chief executive and the judiciary where she vowed to fight against what she termed as an attack on the institution of Parliament by the executive and judicial arms of government.

Throughout this contest, Kadaga, besides the loudly heralded NRM 317 MPs, has seen unusual friends from the opposition defending her daring confrontation against the most feared citizen of the country – President Museveni.

Notable among the opposition is Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireka who went deeper by appealing to her fellow legislators to rally behind the Country’s most influential female politician as the only way to bring down Museveni’s political and administrative mismanagement.

With odds all positioned in favour of the mighty Woman from the East against the country’s first citizen with majority of the MPs already showing determination to fight alongside her, Kadaga has, just at the right time moved to pinch the country’s bitter opposition to President Museveni, testing the waters by trying to establish a friendly atmosphere should she find herself in an unavailable situation of seeking Parliament’s intervention as a strategy to bring down Museveni.

Her visit to embattled bedridden Mityana Municipality MP Zaake, and the emotional conversation between the two was no simple signal for those sternly observing Kadaga’s steps in endeavoring to bring Museveni to his knees.

“During the weekend, I visited Hon. Kato Lubwama at hospital. He underwent surgery and he’s recovering. I also visited Hon. Francis Zaake at Lubaga Hospital. I’m very concerned about his situation. It is clear that he was beaten and battered.” Kadaga later wrote, seemingly ” drawing holes in government’s arguement that the MP have self inflicted injuries to make a point against police as read the report by Minister Obiga Kania on Thursday May 8 on the floor of Parliament.

“Hon. Zaake told me that pepper spray was sprayed directly into his eyes. He was in police custody for several days and they must account for his injuries. This is a violation of human rights and it is unacceptable. I direct the Minister of Internal Affairs to explain to the House and the country, the situation of Hon. Zaake and to take action against perpetrators of torture of the honourable Member of Parliament and other Ugandans,” Kadaga ranted before Minister Obiga Kania was forced to appear in Parliament to read the police report which has since been condemned for being wanting.

Besides Zaake, Kadaga also made an impromptu visit to ailing Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama of the Democratic party in the Hospital where he has been admitted for now two weeks.

At the current situation where one would prefer staying home in fear of contracting the novel Coronavirus, Kadaga’s good will visits to the MPs show that there is none she is not ready to risk for the sake of keeping in good books with opposition.

With Kadaga very well aware that defeating Museveni in an election would be unfeasible given the financial power and his deep entrenchment in the system, her focus will be on solidifying influence in the house where most of the work can be done with ease. With majority of the NRM’s 317 MPs proving loyalty to Kadaga though, the Speaker is still not taking chances and will try to reach out to independents and opposition Members to boost her chances of winning a power contest with former Bush war hero without firing a single shot.

Will Kadaga consider instigating an impeachment against Museveni?

The answer is most probably yes and certainly the only available option at her disposal if at all she, and her allies stand any chance of bruising Museveni’s power. All that needs to be done by her strategists is to engage MPs to gather a three thirds majority so as to impeach the President and route for a transitional government an idea that would certainly be well received by the opposition that are already getting worn out by the struggle to bring down the insurmountable Museveni.

What does the law say on impeaching the President?

According to Article 107, paragraph 1 of the Constitution of uganda,The President may be removed from office on the grounds of,

(i) abuse of office or wilful violation of the oath of allegiance and the presidential oath;

(ii) misconduct or misbehaviour that he or she has conducted himself or herself in a manner which brings or is likely to bring the office of President into hatred, ridicule, contempt or disrepute or that he or she has dishonestly done any act or omission which is prejudicial or inimical to the economy or security of the country; or

(iii) physical or mental incapacity.

With Museveni very conscious of the unfolding scheme to get rid him of power, it’s unlikely that he would accept to go down without a fight. And in the same regard, he is evidently not choosing to wait. With his first attempt to appease the members of Parliament with the Shs50bn for the Constituency COVID19 task forces showing no signs of victory after a section of NRM MPs slapped the proposed bonanza in his face, the strategic Museveni will most likely plan to test their resolve with a more juicy offer to buy their loyalty from the uncompromising Speaker of Parliament.

All what remains to be seen is; how many MPs will remain on the side of the Speaker faced by the temptation of mega financial offers from Museveni?