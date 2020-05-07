Bernhard Bery Glaser, a German national has died in Luzira Prison.

Glaser, the founder of Ssese Humanitarian Service in Kalangala district has been in prison on allegations of defilement, indecent assault and aggravated child trafficking.

Uganda Prisons Spokesperson Frank Beine said the 73 year old died at the prison’s facility at 8:15am on Thursday after Court hand granted him bail to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Beine didn’t reveal what killed Glaser. It is believed to have succumbed to cancer.

According to Trumpet news website, Glaser had earlier been admitted at Mulago but the hospital management later recommended that he travels abroad for specialized treatment.

“The process of clearing him to travel hadn’t ended before he died. We are now taking the body to Mulago and we will inform all relevant stakeholders,” said Beine.

The German national was last year in September slapped with eight charges of aggravated defilement and 19 counts of aggravated child trafficking before being remanded to Luzira prison.

He was first arrested in December 2013 on suspicion of sexually abusing 19 minors under his care at Glaser’s home – set up as a rehabilitation centre.

On it’s website, Glaser says his house shelters children who are survivors of sexual violence and at risk of child abuse.

“We care for girls who have been used, abused, eventually discarded, without hope, without options, often without access to a worthwhile life,” the centre explains on its website.

He was later acquitted by court after the state failed to get incriminating evidence against him.

In February 2019, police detectives raided the home and rescued at least 11 children living under his care. Police did not find Glaser at his home at the time. He was arrested later when he presented himself to police.

The Kalanga district probation officer, Willy Nkumbi, claimed Mr Glaser’s organisation had been running illegally without a registration certificate.