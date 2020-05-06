President Yoweri Museveni has ordered security operatives to carry out investigations on who is behind the ongoing riots by Ugandans especially in the central region over relief food.

According to sources Museveni demands reports as to why people are invading offices and homes of their leaders demanding food yet there is a whole committee which was given a lot of money to handle food issues.

Museveni’s order comes after the rampant riots that took place on Tuesday in Nansana and Kyengera. During the strike, people were urging that they are dying of hunger yet government officials are sharing money, and the relief food they promised them is not reaching them.

Benah Namugwanya, the head of task force supplying food in Wakiso and Kampala also state minister for Kampala told this website on Wednesday that food will reach everybody but they should be patient. She, however, said those striking are politically motivated.

She added that if it’s discovered that there some political leaders influencing these strikes, they will be arrested for misleading people and risking them to get an infectious disease.

Namugwanya said that for those who have not yet received their food should be rest assured because they have enough food to supply the entire two districts. And to some places where they have not reached, it’s because of the narrow roads which can not support the movement of trucks carrying food.

“I encourage Ugandans living in Kampala and Wakiso to be patient, food will reach them, we plan to reach everybody, people must know that we are at war. But I also got information that some people are facilitated by some politicians to strike, this is very dangerous and I want to tell my fellow politicians that you bringing a curse on yourselves by sending these people to strike which may cause the spread of the dangerous disease we are fighting,” she said.

Currently in Uganda cases of Covid-19 are 98 of which 55 have recovered and 17 are in different hospitals while others have been deported their countries.