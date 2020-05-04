President Yoweri Museveni has extended Uganda’s lockdown for more 14 days as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

The president made the revelation on Monday while addressing the nation on the way forward as the 21-day lock-down he instituted earlier, comes to an end on Tuesday May 5.

“With these limited measures of opening up, we must maintain the other measures of social distancing, keeping four metres apart, and staying home if unwell. The health teams will come and check you at home,” Museveni said.

“All the other measures like closure of schools, suspension of religious gatherings and so on, remain in place for 14 days. We will review them close to when the 14 days elapse.”

Museveni however relaxed some measures and allowed some businesses to operate again while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

” Factories need wholesalers to buy their products. We shall allow wholesalers to open but they must follow the guidelines. Hardware shops are also allowed to open. We shall allow the opening of the repair mechanics and garages.

” We shall allow the wholesalers to operate but they should be protected with a mask. Clients should be four metres apart. These warehouses should not have air conditioning on, but open the windows.”