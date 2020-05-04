A shoe cobbler in Kabale Municipality has been put under mandatory institutional quarantine after he reportedly got into contact with Covid-19 patient who is currently admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

The Acting Kabale District Health Officer Alfred Besigensi told our reporter that the suspect was over the weekend picked by the Covid-19 surveillance team from Bombocha bar in Kigongi ward, along Kabale-Mbarara high way where he operates from.

Bombocha, is an infamous bar in Kabale town known to host sex workers.

The suspect was netted following the information given by the patient at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital that he interacted with the cobbler whose names are withheld when he polished his shoes.

Besigensi said that the suspect will spend the mandatory 14 days of quarantine at the Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing and thereafter his samples will be taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute in Kampala to determine for examination.

Besigensi added that investigations are ongoing to hunt for other people who could have got into contact with the Covid 19 patient as, a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Darius Nandinda the Kabale Resident District Commissioner revealed that security had requested the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, CMI to probe whoever the Kenyan driver had contacted while he was in Kabale town before he had to proceed to Kisoro.

This came after the Covid-19 patient upon interrogation by security insisted that he had slept in his truck, alongside his turn boy which authorities didn’t believe.

Authorities in Kabale have since launched an investigation to find out who the Kenyan driver interacted with so that they are put under quarantine.