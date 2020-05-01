The Members of Parliament belonging to the National Resistance Movement have cursed President Yoweri Museveni for using them to meet his personal desires and then dump them in time when they need him.

Most of the 317 MPs who supported the age limit amendment were not happy after the President attacked them for allocating Shs10bn to themselves to help in the fight against COVID-19. They are now wondering how their only hero could betray them at the last hour.

After managing to successfully remove Article 102 (b) from the constitution [that gave Museveni a new hope to still contest for presidency] the NRM legislators formed a WhatsApp group and named it ‘The 317 Heroes’ with Museveni as profiles picture.

However, after Tuesday night when the President criticized them for allocating themselves Shs 20 million each as facilitation for their individual efforts against Covid-19, out of anger the group admins agreed and renamed the group “Purchasing Officers” and even replaced Museveni’s image with that of Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Through their leaked whatsapp group conversation, the MPs wondered why Museveni always wants to appear clean in the public leaving others in trouble. Others questioned why he didn’t ask for accountability of the last Shs20 million they gave them for consultations about the age limit.

With a reservation of names, here are some of the MPs’ whatsapp group chat cursing Museveni;

“With all due respect, the President as the head of the Executive should consider desisting from open attacks [against] other arms of government; judiciary and legislature to avoid plundering the country into anarchy. I don’t think all is clean with the executive arm of government that he heads. There seems to be a cold war boiling within top leaders of the various arms of government which may undermine democracy and separation of power as well as constitutionalism. The constitution stipulates the roles and powers of each arm of government and as patriotic Ugandans, it’s our noble and humane duty to respect, preserve, and defend the constitution. My advice to Ugandans is that they should just mind their livelihood activities and leave politics to the political class because a lot seems to be happening behind curtains that we the lower people cannot see, otherwise they will get stress for nothing,”

“We bought hand washing containers, detergents, boxes of soap, sanitizers, posho, rice, ambulances…we have paid fees, Medical bills, boreholes, constructed health centres, schools, paved roads etc using our own salary…cancer machines, ghetto kids house, bus she Crane’s, albinos, spent the 29m togyikwatako for consultations on drinks for people to allow us to amend, and now…we are not purchasing officers… the auditor general has to come in, where was the auditor general on the 29m?”

“That’s why some of us called it Bribe it was put in the budget to blindfold them pass it! So after being USED, They are dumping them as usual. Just like previously they removed age limit after being told [to shift] the term limits to 7yrs after passing his, myeeeee”

“World overall presidents are asking money to save the lives of the people in their respective countries, our president is asking money to buy weapons and He keeps on furnish MPs who are trying to save the lives of many poor people in their area of jurisdictions. I’m totally confused and annoyed my brother Nacho of Busia I’m not happy at all.”

“Good morning members. I know we are disappointed by being knocked down by our own but don’t lose hope. The fight here is about the Mandate of Parliament. Once you heed you would have handed over Parliament. Since when has the Executive issued guidelines for the operations of Parliament? Since when have guidelines been [issued] after expenditure? That’s also strange. Since when has a donation been a command? That is also strange. Since when has Government kept its money on your account? That is also strange.”

“My daughter [********] how many times should I tell you that my sons and daughters are in lusilika praying for our Rt Hon Speaker to be strong and stew the (ship) Parliament ahead now that our only Yellow Bus has offloaded us? In every situation, there is a time for storm and the way to overcome it.”

“Court said don’t spend the money, Kadaga said to spend the money even using mobile money, Museveni says to take the money to the CAO. What should we do?”

“When I saw Amelia, a long time PPS soliciting NBS presenter to ask her about the money, I didn’t know she wanted to appease the boss. When I saw Col Mwesigye an MP of Rwakitura rejecting the money, and Hon Jacklet, a statehouse girl rejecting the money too, I smelt a big rat.”

“Good morning colleagues and Uganda. Have noted all the anger exhibited after the presidential address. But note that somebody wanted to be the only political actor during this Covid-19 and the forceful entry of another arm annoyed him. This is a calculated move to continue making members poor and beggars.”

“Imagine my innocent wife, telling me this morning that Museveni is no longer in love with us, that he’s now tired of us..she said, ‘honey had you spent all the money”? I just shook my head..”

“Let’s be on our own. It is always common to find MPs being bashed in a period towards elections. This is because you are now a liability and not required in the next parliament. We are now orphans. We need to meet urgently as a group to discuss how we can overcome this damage. The only accountability people will understand is when you take the money to them through fighting hunger etc. Returning money at this stage will be counterproductive. Let’s meet and chat a way forward friends as we begin to launch our campaigns.”

“This is interesting. The remaining cases of COVID 19 in Uganda are Kenyan and Tz truck drivers. They want me to pick my 20m and donate it towards the rescue of those drivers. Kale.”

“Moses truth be told there is a lot that goes on that we don’t even get to know. Cabinet even makes decisions and plan vendetta without either our or Parliament knowledge.

Did you ever wonder why the management of donations, distribution of food, press conferences were all apportioned to Ministers? If the cabinet had not set a trap all the amounts of money that were apportioned including the 480 billion Classifieds budget would not pass. Why was Hon. Amelia so interested in the money even when it was evident she didn’t have a convincing response?

Am shocked that even those who act as humble as Mother Theresa are involved in government Scams, even Amelia? We citizens actually look like we are fighting in darkness, it hard to tell whether we are punching our enemies or allies.”