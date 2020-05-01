Barbie Kyagulanyi has comforted Bridget Zaake, the wife of ailing Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake. She has told her to be strong in this trying moment when her husband is still fighting for his dear life at Rubaga Hospital.

“You will never understand how much pain spouses of victims of torture go through unless you are those spouses’ friends, relatives or family members. I particularly want to commend Bridget for braving the sight of a nearly dying husband, the suspense of what more bad news could be coming from the doctors,” Barbie, who is the wife to musician turned politician Bobi Wine told Bridget in a social media post.

Barbie further advised Bridget not to give up and always stay by Zaake despite the embarrassment and pain channeled against them.

“Mostly for not being shaken by the harassment from security personnel who among many other things denied her privacy and treated her like a prisoner while she was in hospital nursing her badly wounded husband Bridget, I pray for bravery on your part; that you will tell your story as calmly as you told it to me to expose the wrongs that should be made correct and to demand better from those whose mandate is to protect and not cause harm to us,” she added.

“Our prayers are with you, your now sick three months old baby, your sick husband and all your other family members,” she said.

Zaake was reportedly tortured by security forces after being arrested for distributing food to his constituents on April 19, 2020 in disregard to the presidential directive.

The legislator was first treated at the Naguru based Iran-Uganda Hospital after he collapsed at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka where Bobi and some other People Power activists had been denied a chance to check on him. He was later taken to Kiruddu Hospital before being transferred to Rubaga where he is being treated currently.

On Monday this week, Mityana Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza refused to formally charge Zaake because he was in a worrying health condition. Kakooza ordered police to ensure that Zaake gets the requisite medical attention first before he can be brought to court.

Days before the dramatic court appearance, Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson Charles Mansio Twiine had said Zaake would face charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection or disease contrary to Section 171 of the Penal Code Act, and Disobedience of lawful orders contrary to section 117 of the Penal Code Act.

After visiting his fellow People Power activist, Bobi Wine said the MP was still in much pain.

“Finally, after ten days of trying in vain to see my brother Hon. Zaake, I’ve seen him at Rubaga Hospital where he was rushed on release. He’s still in too much pain, but at least out of their hands,” he said Wednesday evening.

He then encouraged the MP’s and People Power supporters that government would not make people like Zaake suffer forever. “The Museveni regime will never have the last laugh. The People of Uganda will!” he concluded.