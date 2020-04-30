Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has finally visited his People Power ally and Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi, 10 days after he was arrested for flouting President Yoweri Museveni’s directives barring all politicians from distributing Covid19 relief food.

During his Tuesday night Coronavirus address, President Yoweri Museveni blasted Uganda Police for arresting MP Zaake and leaving NRM MPs and Ministers who were doing the same act of illegally distributing food relief.

“How do you arrest Zaake and leave these ones of NRM including ministers who are also distributing items? We shall have to learn from these bad experiences. This will have to be looked into,” said Museveni.

Hours after Museveni delivered his speech, Bobi Wine was allowed to visit Zaake at Rubaga Hospital where he was transferred from Kiruddu Hospital. Zaake was first treated at the Naguru based Iran-Uganda Hospital after he collapsed at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka where Bobi and some other People Power activists had been denied a chance to check on him.

On Monday, Mityana Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza refused to formally charge Zaake because he was in a worrying health condition. Kakooza ordered police to ensure that Zaake gets the requisite medical attention first before he can be brought to court.

Days before the dramatic court appearance, Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson Charles Mansio Twiine had said Zaake would face charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection or disease contrary to Section 171 of the Penal Code Act, and Disobedience of lawful orders contrary to section 117 of the Penal Code Act.

After visiting his fellow People Power activist, Bobi Wine said the MP was still in much pain.

“Finally, after ten days of trying in vain to see my brother Hon. Zaake, I’ve seen him at Rubaga Hospital where he was rushed on release. He’s still in too much pain, but at least out of their hands,” he said Wednesday evening.

He then encouraged the MP’s and People Power supporters that government would not make people like Zaake suffer forever. “The Museveni regime will never have the last laugh. The People of Uganda will!” he concluded.