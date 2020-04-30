The Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu has tasked President Yoweri Museveni to first give accountability on the billions of money which is always allocated to State House before intimidating them on the Shs10 billion that was allocated to them to help in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ssewungu said President Museveni is on the list of the few Ugandans who have used taxpayers’ money without giving out any accountability.

Ssewungu was responding to Museveni’s statement he made on the Shs20m which was given to each MP. During his national address about the Covid-19 update on Tuesday night, Museveni said that it was immoral and inhuman for MPs to share themselves money using an excuse of Coronavirus outbreak.

Museveni said that he will make sure that whoever took the Shs20m will have to account for it. “It was a morally ill principal for Parliament to share themselves money for personal use when a country is in such a crisis, this is totally unacceptable to me and NRM. These people have already landed themselves in the trap to use this money. We must see how this money was spent,” said Museveni.

However, Ssewungu reacted back and said that Museveni can not scare them because the money was given to them by the Finance Minister who seats in the same cabinet meeting with Museveni and it was a decision that also Museveni consented.

“Mr Museveni should not scare us, we also need him to explain the money he diverted to the army yet it was allocated to Ministry even the money which has always been allocated to State House as Parliament we have never got clear accountability. The problem with him, he makes himself film star and blackmails others so that he appears as the only messiah for Uganda,” he said.

Ssewungu said the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, sit on the Parliamentary commission and decide on any money to be passed so the President can not say that he didn’t know about it yet his ministers knew everything that was transpiring.