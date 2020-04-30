Police has shot and killed a notorious robber in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso district.

The robber identified as Jamil Muwonge aka South Pole was part of a criminal gang that has been terrorizing people in and around Kasaganti areas.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the operation which was intelligence-led happened on Wednesday at Bulamu village, Kasaganti Town Council, Wakiso district.

“Muwonge was first shot in the leg as one way to disable him but he tried to attack one of the police officers and he was shot dead by another officer in order to safe his colleague,” Mr Onyango said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, other criminals fled away in the process and the force is hunting for them.

“We want to appreciate our officers for confronting the criminals who had become a problem to the residents. The operation to get rid of these criminals is still ongoing and we are calling for cooperation from the public.”