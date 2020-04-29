Police in Kisoro District is investigating a case where a man was stabbed to death, after he was allegedly involved in a love affair with another man’s wife woman.

The deceased identified as Twinamatsiko Hamu was stabbed to death by Sunday Edson, 27 at Rugendabare trading centre over the weekend.

Edson accused the deceased in a discussion that he was in love with his wife.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident.

‘A disagreement arose between them that prompted Sunday Edson to stub Twinamasiko on the neck with a sharp object and died instantly.” Maate said.

Reported to police by one Akampurira Eric, resident of Rugendabare village, Rutaka parish, Kirundo Sub County in Kisoro district,

Both the deceased and the suspect are from the same area of Rugendabare, Kirundo sub county and that they have been good friends working in Kiboga district.

The case was registered at Kisoro police under file number CRB 233/2020.