Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has prohibited Ugandan girls from mixing with long distance truck drivers.

Mr Museveni made the announcement at Nakasero State Lodge on Tuesday night.

He said that no truck driver is allowed to touch Ugandan girls and the ladies must not do the same. This was a measure to contain Covid-19 from spreading into communities from trailer drivers from neighbouring countries that have been beaten by the pandemic harder such as Tanzania and Kenya.

Mr Museveni made the directive in response to reports that Ugandans have turned against truck drivers following the increased number of drivers testing positive for Covid-19. The drivers who have tested positive have been mainly Tanzanians and Kenyans.

Ugandans have put Mr Museveni under pressure to stop cargo drivers from entering Uganda fearing that they are going to spread the pandemic after they have sacrificed two months sitting at home as a measure to stop it. However, neighbouring countries have not moved at Ugandan pace, especially Tanzania. It turns out many of their drivers have been infected.

Museveni said this was “a planned war not suicidal one”.

He said to “interfere with cargo is suicidal.”

He asked Ugandans to “Swallow your anger” because cargo movement was a strategic service.

Museveni assured people that truck drivers have been instructed to follow directives. In additional to keeping away from Ugandan girls, “They must not stay in homes, hotels or lodges. Cargo drivers must be put in one designated place.”

Mr Museveni argued that stopping cargo from moving freely across our borders was “suicidal”. He explained that that was why he announced cargo movement among essential services since it was part of the survival strategy for the region just as farming, water, electricity personnel.

The biggest challenge with truck driver is the number of contacts they have in the country, such as prostitutes or mistresses. The Ugandan communities fear these contacts could be responsible for spreading the disease further.

He emphasized that only one driver was enough and safer for the cargo lorries.

The president has therefore called upon the girls who mix with truck drivers to stop.

“I am told some of our daughters have been dependent on these people,” said Mr Museveni.

He directed government to trace the girls and provide them with food just as they are doing to other vulnerable groups.

Currently Uganda has confirmed at least 79 Covid-19 cases, 47 have recovered and no death has been registered.