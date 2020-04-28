NBS TV Morning Breeze host Simon Kaggwa Njala has joined the list of media personalities that have not hidden their disgust at Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s handling of the controversial Shs10bn Covid19 allocation.

Over a week ago, NTV’s Faridah Nakazibwe told the Speaker she would return crying to Ugandans after being “used and discarded like a ngabo condom.” But after pressure from her bosses and fans, Nakazibwe apologized to Kadaga for expressing her disagreement while using “offensive and uncalled for” language.

And now Kaggwa Njala has told Kadaga to emulate the silent former Speaker now Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and ‘shut up’. Ssekandi is known for minding his own business and staying away from national events unless invited. For example, he has been silent even as government engages in efforts to stop the spread of Covid19.

“Dear Rebecca Kadaga, I know you’re overwhelmed and slowly getting consumed by the glory of your office. But, breathe in Madame and save your claws for more sensible battles. The more you struggle to sanitize the shs10bn scam, the more you get exposed. Learn from Sekandi. Sirikako [keep quiet abit]!” Njala advised Kadaga.

The Speaker has been defending the Shs10bn cash bonanza, threatening to crack the whip on MPs Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Jonathan Odur (Erute South) for securing a court order to block the Covid19 money. She has also vowed to punish MPs like Bobi Wine (Kyadondo East) and Amelia Kyambadde (Mawokota North) for announcing they will return the Shs20m given to each MP calling it a bribe.

It should be remembered that Njala is still recovering from the embarrassment he went through last Thursday when Kyambadde, also Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Minister, requested him to ask her about Covid19 money (in the viral mbuuza ku bya sente clip) after the show host had signed out. Looking like a confused child being told what to do, Njala asked Kyambadde what she would do to the Shs20m. And the Minister said she would return the cash.