The Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi has been charged with two counts; disobeying presidential orders and negligent act of spreading an infectious disease.

Zaake who was presented to court in a totally bad shape had earlier been transferred from Iran-Uganda hospital to Mityana Magistrate court, instead of Nsambya Hospital where he had been referred by doctors.

According to the charge sheet, Zaake on 19 April 2020 at Buswabulngo village in Mityana district distributed food at the Buswabulongo community Centre negligently without taking necessary precautions, an act which was and he knew was likely to spread Coronavirus which causes Covid-19.

Both counts; disobedience of lawful orders is contrary to section 117 of the penal code act Chapter 120 while the negligent act is contrary to sections 171 of the penal code.

However, although Police drove Zaake to Mityana court, it was against the hospital guidelines since the Naguru hospital management had suggested to transfer him to Nsambay hospital.

According to the hospital’s diagnosis report, Zaake suffers from “Generalised blunt force trauma and chemical conjunctivitis and because he was unable to open his eyes properly despite a week of treatment the hospital resorted to transferring him to Nsambya.

In the morning People Power supporters had gone to pay a visit to him however they were denied access to him but he was seen being transferred into the Police cabin despite his worst condition.

According to his wife, Zaake is in extreme pain and has been denied the chance to access medical treatment in a private facility. Also, the referral report indicates that Zaake was brought to the hospital tired with ropes and handcuffed in severe pain, he has bruises in the face, chest and on hands.