A section of social media users have lashed out at the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for opening a war front on Robert Kyagulanyi, MP Kyadondo East, by forwarding his name to her Rules Committee which is in charge of disciplining legislators.

Kadaga’s move aimed at forcing Bobi Wine to apologise and retract words that he said recently in relation to Parliament’s greedy move to award itself Shs10 billion from the supplementary budget meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

While returning his would be share, the legislator termed the Shs20m as a bribe, something that was not well perceived by some of his colleagues.

“Rt Hon. speaker, one of our own, honourable Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, returned the money as per the directives of the clerk to parliament but on the deposit slip, he said he has returned a bribe. Honourable Kyagulanyi should come and explain to the house and country who gave the bribe and why, and the person who gave the bribe, and who has taken should be arrested. So he must be put to order and explain because, madam speaker, people now think that this house can be bribed to do its mandated duty of appropriation,” JBunyole West MP James Waluswaka said on Friday.

Kadaga adhered to Waluswaka’s request and said that parliament needed to take action on the alleged indiscipline of MPs saying that Kyagulanyi will have to appear before the rules committee to explain his bribe statements.

“People will have to answer. So the members who are indiscipline we’re going to take action. The honourable Kyagulanyi after making a statement he will have to go to the rules committee for bringing the house into disrepute. The others I will tell you what we shall do,” she said.

Following her order, it looks like Kadaga opened an open war with the People Power supporters who think her action against their leader is unfair.

Now, some social media users/people power supporters have branded Kadaga a great enemy of the state who is working around the clock to ensure that legislators ‘eat’ the controversial Shs10b.

