The Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament, Aja Andrew Baryayanga on Thursday afternoon donated at least five tonnes [5,000kgs] of maize flour to the Kabale District COVID-19 task force.

The legislator handed over the consignment worth Shs. 10 million to the head of the District task force, Mr. Darius Nandinda, who’s the Kabale Resident District commissioner.

Receiving the consignment, Nandinda praised the legislator for following the national guidelines, of giving any relief items to the task force for proper distribution.

President Museveni had on March 30 announced that the government will distribute food and other relief items to vulnerable Ugandans after declaring a lockdown.

Announcing drastic measures to stem the rise of Coronavirus infections, Mr. Museveni outlawed politicians distributing relief and food items to the different communities in the country, saying such people pose danger of spreading infections to the public and would be “charged with attempted murder” before courts of law.

Museveni said this in an attempt to stop gatherings that would spark the possible spread the coronavirus.

In his letter that was addressed to the taskforce, Hon. Aja said the relief food would assist businessmen in the municipality who have not been operating due to the covid-19 lockdown.